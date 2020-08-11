1/1
Barbara SANVIDO
Passed away peacefully at Morriston Park Nursing Home on August 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Barbara Sanvido, beloved wife of the late Dino Sanvido (1989); loving mother of Gene and his wife Marcia, and Janet and her late husband Bill Donahue. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Graham), Aaron, Matthew (Kayla), Gregory (Lindsay), Christopher (Tammy) and Geoffrey. Barbara is also remembered by nine great-grandchildren, Jonah, Emily, Katelyn, Maya, Faye, Molly, Bobby, Brody, and Kennyth. Dear sister of Francis (the late Clair Gillies). Predeceased by her brother Patrick, her sister Sheila (Hugh), and her parents Cornielius and Cecilia Doherty. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law, friends, and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the staff at Morriston Park Nursing Home for your kindness and the loving care you gave to our mother. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Cambridge (Hespeler) at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Morriston Park Nursing Home, 7363 Calfass Rd, RR#2, Puslinch, ON, N0B 2J0, would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
