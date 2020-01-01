|
Barry passed away peacefully with family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, in the care of the "Angels" at Hospice Wellington, watching his Leafs win! Leaving behind "the love of his life" Annetta Montgomery, his son Barry Montgomery Jr. (Francis) and grandson Jacob of Niagara Falls, his daughter Cheryl Taylor (James) of Manitoulin Island, son Peter Cookson (Michelle) of Guelph, and his grandchildren Jessyca Orford (Mitchell), John Prigione (Vanessa), Kayla, Amber and Hayley Cookson, and Rebecca Taylor. Predeceased by his son Robbie, his parents Orlive and Doreen Montgomery, and his brother Danny. Survived by his siblings Lawry Montgomery (Lynda) of Belwood, Marlon Montgomery of Guelph, Tom Montgomery (Dina) of Port Elgin, Becky Montgomery (Michael Cross) of Algonquin Highlands and Sunday Egan (Richard) of Fergus. Will be lovingly remembered by ten nieces and nephews, sixteen great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-niece, one uncle and one aunt. Barry worked for the City of Guelph for 31 years, mostly in the garage of Public Works. He also worked for Lafarge and Greenwood Construction, Doyle Livestock Transportation and Canadian Cab. There will be a large void on Sherwood Drive where Barry was the "Mayor" for eleven years. Many other friends will miss him. He made friends wherever he went, and made everyone he met feel important. He is joining his friends who predeceased him. Barry was a kind and gentle man who loved life, Storm hockey - where he volunteered for 26 years, and travelling. The family would like to thank Dr. B. McCarron and the oncology team at Grand River Hospital, the Juravinski Cancer Clinic in Hamilton, the Guelph General Hospital, Bayshore nurses Kornellia and Leslie, and Shannon the O.T. from C.B.I. Home Health. The support of neighbours, friends and family is overwhelming. Your love and generosity will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Barry O. Montgomery in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.