Passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Benedict Preski, age 90, was born in Poland on March 28, 1930. He was the beloved husband of Marianna (Mary)(nee Benda) for 50 years. Ben was the dear father of Teresa (Paul Nicholson) and Christine "Kris" (Justin Litwak). He was the loving grandfather of Piper Nicholson. Ben was uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Antoni Przezdziecki (1962) and Mary (nee Bibik) Przezdziecki (1996) and by his sister Wanda Uzarowski (1974). Before retiring, Ben worked for GE and ABB. The family will hold a private funeral and graveside service. Interment, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph.