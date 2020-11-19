1/
Benedict (Ben) PRESKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benedict's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Benedict Preski, age 90, was born in Poland on March 28, 1930. He was the beloved husband of Marianna (Mary)(nee Benda) for 50 years. Ben was the dear father of Teresa (Paul Nicholson) and Christine "Kris" (Justin Litwak). He was the loving grandfather of Piper Nicholson. Ben was uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Antoni Przezdziecki (1962) and Mary (nee Bibik) Przezdziecki (1996) and by his sister Wanda Uzarowski (1974). Before retiring, Ben worked for GE and ABB. The family will hold a private funeral and graveside service. Interment, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved