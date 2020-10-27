Mary passed away peacefully at Belleville General Hospital on October 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Gerry Smits (Mary), Peter Smits (Sharon), and Joanna Hoekstra (Pete). Beloved grandmother of Ian, Robin, Callista, Sean, Robert, and Mary. Daughter of the late Hubert and Eileen Benians (nee Dodd). Older sister of Michael Benians(deceased)and Dr. Robin Benians. Predeceased by her husbands Rev. Ted Smits, Bill Portal-Foster, and George McLean. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Born in England, she immigrated to Canada in 1948 as a young doctor. She initially worked for the Grenfell Mission at Harrington Harbour, Quebec and later relocated to Montreal to work at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Later, she studied psychiatry at Queen's University and subsequently worked as a psychiatrist at Kingston Psychiatric Hospital, Prince Edward Heights, Belleville General Hospital, Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital, and Brockville Psychiatric Hospital and had her own private Psychiatry practice in Belleville. Mary had many hobbies, including drawing, painting, sewing, needlework, collecting antiques, travelling, and gardening. She also volunteered at various museums. The family would like to thank the staff at BGH for their exceptional care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Dr. Sara-Anne Arul, Blessed Bridges Senior Care, and the staff at Bayview Retirement Home for their kindness and dedication. Due to circumstances around Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences can be made at: www.rushnellfamilyservices.com