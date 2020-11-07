1/1
Benjamen Earl "Benny" YEO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1972-2020 After battling lung cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, in his 48th year, with his loving family at his side. Benny was the beloved son of Maureen Yeo and the late Earl Yeo, and will be lovingly missed and cherished by his daughter Alexis, mother Maureen (Harvey), sisters Sherry (Steve) and Colleen (Mike). Adored uncle of Vanessa (Robin), Kiana (Christian), Selena (Kieran), Odessa, D'lyla and Eli, and proud great uncle to Katrina and Allister. Benny will also be deeply missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Benny was predeceased by his father Earl Yeo (2015), grandparents Alfred (1988) and Laura (2008) Yeo, Bernice (1968) and David (2007) Hall, as well as uncles, an aunt, cousins and friends. Special thanks to: GGH team on 4 East, the palliative teams at LIHN, Bayshore Homecare and St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph. A service to celebrate Benny's life will be held in Prince Edward Island next year. Memorial donations to the Guelph Drop In Centre, Guelph Food Bank, Guelph Humane Society, St Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, or Canadian Cancer Society in Benny's memory would be appreciated and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
44 John St. S.
Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
519-338-2441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hardy-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved