1972-2020 After battling lung cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, in his 48th year, with his loving family at his side. Benny was the beloved son of Maureen Yeo and the late Earl Yeo, and will be lovingly missed and cherished by his daughter Alexis, mother Maureen (Harvey), sisters Sherry (Steve) and Colleen (Mike). Adored uncle of Vanessa (Robin), Kiana (Christian), Selena (Kieran), Odessa, D'lyla and Eli, and proud great uncle to Katrina and Allister. Benny will also be deeply missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Benny was predeceased by his father Earl Yeo (2015), grandparents Alfred (1988) and Laura (2008) Yeo, Bernice (1968) and David (2007) Hall, as well as uncles, an aunt, cousins and friends. Special thanks to: GGH team on 4 East, the palliative teams at LIHN, Bayshore Homecare and St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph. A service to celebrate Benny's life will be held in Prince Edward Island next year. Memorial donations to the Guelph Drop In Centre, Guelph Food Bank, Guelph Humane Society, St Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, or Canadian Cancer Society
in Benny's memory would be appreciated and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com