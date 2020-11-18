1/
Bernadette Marie DILLOW
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Dillow and step-mother of Ryan and his wife Jaime. Bernadette was the dear daughter of Georgina (nee Steffler) LaFontaine and the late Ralph LaFontaine (2010). She was the loving sister of Kathryn (Bob Haley), Deanne (Russell Preece) and Andre LaFontaine. She is surivived by nephews Christopher and Connon Haley and by Sean and Christian Preece. Cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral at Bernadette's request. Many thanks to Dorothy Cameliare and Pauline Zeijlstra for all their help and love. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
