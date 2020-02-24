|
|
Passed away with his family by his side, at the Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Barney Meihm in his 92nd year, was the beloved husband of the late Kaye (Parker) Meihm (1994). He was the loving father of Ken and his wife Janice, Robert and his wife Patty, Joanne Gibson and her husband David, David and his wife Lynn and Dianne Moffat and her husband Doug. Barney was the proud grandfather of Aaron (Stacie), Lindsey (Dan), Michael (Katie), Christine (Mathew), Robert (Heather), Emily, Hayden, Evan, Mark (Alana) and Rachel and great-grandfather of Serena, Gabriel, Brody and Colton. He was the dear brother of Helen Sherwood, Ken Meihm, Loretta Arbaugh and Anna Lopes (Al). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation. A private family graveside service to be held in Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy,donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020