At the Guelph General Hospital, Guelph, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Bernard M. (Bernie) (Bud) Kiely, in his 90th year, was the beloved husband of the late Anastasia C. (nee O'Reilly) Kiely (2005). He was the dear father of Cathy (Steve) Dibert, Dawn (Barry) Exner, Beth (Marty) Fairbairn, Tim (Mary) Kiely, Debbie Kiely and Sharron (Dave) Brown. Bernie is survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is survived by siblings Teresa (late Tom) Dellece, late Ray (Mabel) Kiley, Dorothy (Jack) Hill. Bernie was predeceased by his brother Kevin. Will be lovingly remembered by Rosemary Kennedy. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers on Sunday afternoon at 3 o'clock. Funeral on Monday, September 21, 2020 to St. Joseph's Church for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock. Due to Covid 19, attendees are asked to RSVP on the funeral home website prior to attending the visitation or Funeral Mass. Masks must be worn. Interment Marymount Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com