Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side at the Toronto General Hospital on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Berndt Olof Martensson, age 78 years, was the beloved husband of Siv (Lundstrom) Martensson. He was the loving father of Erik Martensson and was the proud grandfather of Mattias and Lily. He was the dear brother of Anita (Torsten), Solvieg (Bengt), Britt Marie (Lars Goran) and Goran and of the late Osten and the late Rune. Survived by many nieces and nephews. After his retirement Berndt loved to spend summers at his cottage located in his home village in Sweden. He loved the peace and tranquility of the deep surrounding forest and walks by a majestic river where he would do a bit of fishing. He never missed the opportunity to play a round of golf. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, where a private family service will be held followed by cremation. Condolences may be left online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.