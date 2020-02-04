|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bernie Carey on February 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by beloved husband H.A. (Bert), parents Wilbert and Annie, siblings Marion, Joan, Dorothy, and Richard, and grandson Jeffery Walton. Survived by sister-in-law Edith Fischer. Mourning her loss are her children Bill (Marg Bordignon), Michael (Philip Mendelsohn), Pam (Mark Walton), Jim (Marlene), Paul, Nancy (Wayne Dickinson), Linda (Mike Baker), Jennifer (Michel Gratton); grandchildren Duane (Jennifer), Michael, Wendy (Simon), Michael (Jennifer), Nicole (Miguel), Katie (Daniel), Greg, Shawn (Sarah), Kaitlyn (Zack), and Darcy; and great-grandchildren Sidney, Briella, Jack, Crosby, Valerie, Zeniyah, Zekhai, MaryMay, Olivia, Claire, Josie, and James. Loved by numerous nieces and nephews. The essence of Bernie was a steel trap memory, a quick quip, and a warm heart. She was a long-time member and volunteer of the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, Royal Canadian Legion Br. 234, and St. Joseph's Parish CWL. From the 1950's, Bernie delighted in sharing fellowship with a group of women, of which she was the last surviving member. Thank you to all who helped our Mom through her final days. Friends will be received at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 1-4 and 6:30-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass for Bernice will take place at St. Joseph's Church, 409 Paisley Rd., Guelph, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Marymount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cathedral High School Jeff Walton Bursary, Hospice Wellington, or St. Joseph's Health Centre. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020