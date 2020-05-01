Berto CONTE
Passed away after a short, courageous fight with cancer, at the Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Berto Conte, in his 64th year, was the beloved husband of Mary Donnelly. He was the dear son of Rita and the late Gulio Conte (1987) and the loving brother of Anna (Joe) Goetz, Gino (Shelley), Peter (Gabriella), John (Shelley) and Brenda (Scott) Madden. Berto will be sadly missed by his two step-sons Michael and Matthew and by nieces and nephews: Stephen, Kathleen, Michelle, Nick, Jeff, Sean, Matthew, Lilly and Lucas, and by one great-nephew Koa. Berto will be sadly missed by his many co-workers and friends. A private family service was held followed by an interment at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. A public Celebration of Life will be held in Berto's memory at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 1, 2020.
