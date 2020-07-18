With family by her side, on July 14, 2020, just weeks before her 90th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Harold (2006). Loving mother of David Dyer (Wendy), Christine Campbell (Terry), and Tim Dyer (Sue). Cherished grandmother of Aaron, Melanie (d), Tiffany (Mike), Susan, John, and Ashley (Joshua). Delighted great-grandmother to Molly, Jackson, and Jessa. Predeceased by her brother Peter Wood (Phyllis (d)), left to mourn are beloved sister Avril Scott (Alvin (d)), brothers Tony Wood (Francine (d)), Ian (Doreen), and sister Christine. Beryl was the last surviving spouse of one of Guelph's five Dyer brothers, who all fought in WWII and all came home. Beryl was a mathematics wiz, but her passions were needlecraft, dogs and cats. She was an award winning creator of children's embroidered dresses, as well as thousands of knitted, crocheted and quilted pieces. She was incapable of passing a dog without petting it (except service dogs, which she respected). In her retirement, she volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters Guelph, becoming the oldest Big Sister in Guelph. She also volunteered with Women In Crisis, which was an eye-opening and life changing experience for her. In her later years, she mostly spent time with her family, loving each new generation, thrilled at finally becoming a great-grandmother. The family sends many thanks to the extraordinary staff at Arbour Trails, especially Nurse Olivia; the amazing Bayshore palliative care team, particularly Nurse Sandra O'Donnell; and Beryl's wonderful family physician of over 35 years, Dr. Ellen Pavanel. A private family funeral has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held when larger gatherings are possible. We invite you to share your condolences and memories of Beryl online at www.gilchristchapel.com
. In honour of her volunteer work, donations may be made to BBBS Guelph (519-824-5154) or to Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis (519-836-1110), either directly or through the Gilchrist Chapel website.