Bette Anne Petty of Cambridge, Ontario passed away peacefully at home with her daughter at her side on September 17, 2020, after a brave battle against ovarian cancer in her 65th year. Bette Anne leaves behind her husband Philip Swain, her children Tiffany McCallum (Brian), Taylor Petty (Neeru) and her step-children Andrew Swain (Ashley) and Kate-Lynn Mackenzie (Ian). Bette Anne's most joyous role was that of a grandmother to her three precious granddaughters Payton, Audrey and Dhyana. Bette Anne will be remembered as being little but mighty. She was thoughtful, kind, artistic and was beautiful inside and out. Her positive outlook on life was contagious. The most import part of Bette Anne's life was her family and friends. Her happy place was at the beach and travelling to the Caribbean and Europe. Bette Anne's other passion was her love of flowers and the floral industry. She worked for Wallace Nichol Imports for over 20 years before she and Phil took the business over in 2010. Her creativeness and attention to detail were impeccable and was admired by all. The family would like to recognize the excellent care Bette Anne received throughout her journey from Juravinski Cancer Centre, Princess Margaret Hospital and Waterloo Wellington Home and Community Care and especially her drivers from Wheels of Hope. Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Please register using the RSVP button to attend a visitation time on the funeral home website or call 519-821-5077. A private service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Crown Cemetery, Morriston. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
for Wheels of Hope would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com