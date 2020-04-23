Home

Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
Betty May (Manley) MCDONALD


1936 - 2020
Betty May (Manley) MCDONALD
passed away peacefully on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph, in her 84th year. Betty, born August 10, 1936 is survived by her husband John R. (Jack) of over 60 years of marriage. Betty is also survived by her three sons Gary (Sheila Webster), David (David Evelyn), and Ron along with her 6 grandchildren Geoff, Brianne (Doug James), Jordan (Katelyn Manera), Danielle (Albert Villaruz), Andrew and Emily and her two great-grandchildren Charis and Bethany Villaruz. Fondly remembered by Martina Kramarova. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph (519 824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020
