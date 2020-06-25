Beverley Anne VELDHUIS
It is with crushed hearts we announce the passing of a very special lady on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Rien Veldhuis (2018). Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Ella (Fillmore) Delaney and her sister Ila (Delaney) McEachern. She is survived by her two daughters, Janet and Linda Veldhuis, and several brothers and sisters: Lawrence (Lorraine) Delaney, Harold (the late Norma) Delaney, Trudy (the late Richard) Duchemin, Greg (Avril) Delaney all of Cape Breton and Arthur (Kathy) Delaney of Castlegar, BC and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia and was a teacher for elementary and junior high in Sydney until she met her love, Rien and moved to Guelph, Ontario. There she was involved with the Guelph Baptist and then Barrie Hill United Church, UCW, and Women's Institute. She enjoyed working at the Ontario University Application Center for many years until her retirement. She always appreciated getting together with her friends and doing crafts and chatting. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Bev's notice. As expressions of sympathy, a donation in Bev's memory to Barrie Hill United Church general fund would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Beverley A. (Bev) Veldhuis in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
