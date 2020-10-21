Peacefully after a long and determined fight with heart disease, Bev passed away at SAH, at the age of 72. Beloved wife and best friend for 54 plus years of Dawson. Compassionate, supportive and loving mother of Shelley Pawliuk and Gregory (Serena). Devoted and cherished Nana of Michael, Chantal, Cody, Brenna, BaiLeigh, Quinn and Reece and great Grammie of Brooklyn, Peyton and Rebecca. Dear sister of Roger McAuley (Gail) and Jane Foster (Bill). Predeceased by her parents Irene and Howard Barbour and Rosemary and Duncan McAuley as well as her siblings Alan Barbour (Moira), Anne Davidson and Phillip McAuley (Helen). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be forever missed by her cherished fur baby Tiki. The family wishes to thank the staff at both NSHN-Blind River and SAH. If desired the family appreciates donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Donations can be made on line at www.heartandstroke.ca
or cheques only, made out to Heart and Stroke Foundation can be mailed to Beggs Funeral Home POB 280, Thessalon, ON P0R 1L0 There are no services at this time.