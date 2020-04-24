|
also known to many as "Frankie", formerly of Goderich and Point Clark, passed away at Pinecrest Manor, Lucknow on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Campbellville, ON on July 31, 1931 to the late Elsie and Andrew Frank. Survived by one brother, one sister and several nieces and nephews. Bev was actively involved in AA groups throughout the region and was also well known in many musical groups and fiddler jamborees for her ability on both violin and piano. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, private family arrangements have been entrusted to the MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Lucknow. A Jamboree to honour Bev's life will be held from the Point Clark Community Centre in the fall and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society or Pet Rescue are greatly appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences may be made online at www.mackenzieandmccreath.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020