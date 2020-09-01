1/
Brenda Ann Smith
1943-05-08 - 2020-08-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Ann Smith (nee Pilkington) died peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, Ontario on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the age of 77. Brenda will be greatly missed by Fred, her loving husband of 56 years. Brenda is also lovingly remembered by her son Phil (Angel) and her daughter Alison (Allister). Brenda was a loved Nannie to Tyler, Noah, Austin, Olivia and Justin. Family and friends in the UK and New Zealand will fondly remember Brenda. Thank you to all the staff at St. Joseph's for their kindness, compassion and caring. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a a memorial contribution to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Brenda's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved