Brenda Ann Smith (nee Pilkington) died peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, Ontario on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the age of 77. Brenda will be greatly missed by Fred, her loving husband of 56 years. Brenda is also lovingly remembered by her son Phil (Angel) and her daughter Alison (Allister). Brenda was a loved Nannie to Tyler, Noah, Austin, Olivia and Justin. Family and friends in the UK and New Zealand will fondly remember Brenda. Thank you to all the staff at St. Joseph's for their kindness, compassion and caring. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a a memorial contribution to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Brenda's name.