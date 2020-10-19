Stepped peacefully into heaven on October 16, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of 52 years, Joan Briggs, was holding his hand as he passed. Brian was a loving father to Stephen Briggs (Carolyn) of Guelph and Cheryl McMichan (Jim) of Guelph. He was beloved grandfather to Carson Briggs, Jacob Briggs and Rylee McMichan. Survived by sister, Bertha, brother, Kenneth and predeceased by sister Phyllis. Brian was born in Northern Ireland and brought his family to Canada in 1976. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and playing and watching soccer. Brian was a faithful member of the Salvation Army and played in the Salvation Army band for 40 years. He will be remembered for his love of his family, his faith and being a dedicated Toronto Maple Leafs fan. A very special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Hospice Wellington for their care and support. A private funeral service will take place at the Guelph Salvation Army on Monday, October 19th at 11 a.m. (By invitation only). (To attend service virtually via Facebook Life: www.facebook.com/stephen.briggs.77736
). Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Brian's notice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Wm. Brian Briggs in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.