Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 68, succumbing to Covid-19. Proud and loving father of Kristin (Brian Bennett), Ashley (Daniel Livingston), Lauren Kelly and David Kelly (Alexandra). Loving grandfather of Zachary, Adrielle and Emerson Bennett and Braddach and Madeleine Livingston. Beloved son of Mary and Bert Kelly. Loving brother of Barbara (1995), Bradley, Stephen (Liz), Ron (Diane), Albert, Mary Lou (Jeff), Marilyn (Allan) and Tommy (1975). Brian will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Brian's compassion and kindness for others will never be forgotten. Brian started his career as a licensed class A mechanic before becoming a lineman and then instructor with Ontario Hydro. Brian was passionate about transport trucks and snowmobiling. He enjoyed camping and tinkering with cars. May you be in perfect peace knowing that you are loved. The family would like to thank the health care professionals of the Guelph General Hospital for their care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph General Hospital or to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store