Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Bryon (Fuzz) Ronald


1944 - 04
Passed away peacefully Saturday, January LL, 2020 at GMCH surrounded by his family, after a long and couragous battle against progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Loved and missed by his wife Diane (Whittaker), Ioving father of Brenda (Murray) Jordan of Elora, Robert (Lindsay) Ronald of Fergus. Proud Papa of Payton (Kris) Ronald of Fergus, Nicholas and Victoria Jordan of Elora, Brooke and Carter Ronald of Guelph, Brianna, Logan and Paris Ronald of Georgina. Great Grandfather to Dimitri and Rosalie. Brother of Bob Ronald (Joan) of Ingleside and Bruce Ronald of Owen Sound. Predeceased by parents Milt and Phyllis Ronald of Fergus. Bryon was a well known Realtor in Fergus for many years. At Bryon's request, cremation has taken place and a private ceremony will take place at a later date. Donations to Groves Memorial Community Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph (519-821-5077), or donations and condolences may be made on line at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
