Burl Levine passed away as a result of pancreatic cancer. He was the son of Max and Gertrude (nee Sachs) and was a loving husband to wife Sherry (nee Jones), stepdad to Michael Monner and the late Randy Monner (1987) and Zayda to Megan and Luke. Burl was a longtime member of Beth Isaiah Synagogue and served on the Executive Committee and Cemetery Committee. He graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with a B.A. in 1969 and from London Teachers College with Honours in 1970. During his 25-year teaching career at Conestoga College, he initially taught English courses to Academic Upgrading and Apprenticeship students and then developed and taught several communication and general education courses to post-secondary students. In 1989, Burl founded and trademarked INKLINGS®, a sole proprietorship offering freelance writing, editing and tutoring services to individuals, organizations and associations. He was proud to provide the final edit to Sherry's children's book "Charlie D and the Celebration Crabapple Tree" (2016). He also wrote and independently published five books: "Inklings About Relationships" (1991), "A Queue of Haikus" (2010), "Diverse Verse" (2012), "Groan-up Humour" (2015) and "Insight Out" (2016). In 1994, he received the St. James' Court Award at the Orillia International Poetry Festival for his poem "Vigil for Auntie Gertie". His works have appeared in periodicals such as Tone and Good Times and in anthologies such as Words and Wonders and Rhapsody. Burl also participated in readings at venues such as the Eden Mills Literary Festival, McCrae House and The Bookshelf. For several years, he volunteered at Guelph Little Theatre. He was a cast member of a play that won the Best Amateur Play award at the Ontario Theatre Festival in 1973. Burl also enjoyed playing the drums. He was a member of the King Street Blues Band and also played with a variety of local musicians at venues such as Churchill's, the Cutten Club and Manhattans. For forty years, Burl enjoyed golfing at the Cutten Club and was the "A" Flight Men's Champion in 1994 and in 2017. He also served on the Men's Golf Committee and Senior Men's Invitational Golf Committee. The family thanks the plethora of physicians and nurses for their empathetic care of Burl. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Beth Isaiah Congregation, P.O. Box 1552, Stn. Main, Guelph, ON N1H 6N9 would be appreciated. The graveside service has already taken place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Also, to keep people healthy, the Shiva is private. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family.