November 17, 1994 - May 30, 2020 Caleb passed away peacefully with his loved ones around him at 10:47 a.m. Saturday May 30th 2020. Caleb was only 25 years old, but he touched the lives of so many in those very few years. He was dearly loved by his father Robin and step mother Darla, his mother Alice, his big brother Luke with his wife Shona and their son Josiah (2), his older sister April and fiance Dan, his baby sister Julia, his step brothers Ryan and wife Suzanne, and Jason. Caleb will also be dearly missed by his grandmother Yvonne, and by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. We know that their hearts are breaking for our loss and for their own. We want to mention Caleb's closest friends over the years; Brett, Will, and Spencer, whom he spoke of often. We are grateful to his housemate, to Guelph ER, and to Grand River ICU, for their part in ensuring that we could say "see you later" to Caleb while he was still with us. We are thankful for all the phone calls, drop ins, messages, meals, cards, gifts, flowers, and love that we have received from so many. We feel (and are) so supported. God is faithful and is comforting and strengthening us through this time and we are so thankful for our Saviour Jesus Christ who gives us life. Caleb has worked at various jobs these past few years, but each spring he longed to be outside where he worked for lawn care services. We will all miss his unfiltered humour, his heart warming embraces, his protective nature he had towards his family and friends, the way he would climb and kickbox just about anything in sight, and his love for animals and babies. We wish to thank Woodlawn Memorial Park where a family graveside service was held on Thursday June 4, 2020, and Gilchrist Chapel for their gentle help and support. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Cats Anonymous Rescue, 063055 Dufferin County Road 3, East Garafraxa, ON L9W 7J1, (519-855-6850) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.