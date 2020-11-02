It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of a cherished husband, father and grandfather. He was the light of our lives and will be forever missed. Calvin James Ferguson passed away suddenly Friday, October 30, 2020 at Grand River hospital with his family by his side. He was born in London, Ontario March 16, 1958, the youngest child of the late Isa and Leroy Ferguson. He didn't have an easy start to life, but that only made him a stronger person. He met his future wife while boarding at her aunt and uncle's place when she came for a visit. It was love at first sight for both of them, and they eventually married a couple of years later and had two children together. He was the cherished soulmate of Christina (Przeklasa) and the love of her life, loving and proud father of Scott (Shelley) and Nicole (James Horner). He was the devoted grandfather of Shane, Michael, Madalynn and Calvin Horner. He also leaves behind his two fur babies, Felix and Blink who still wait for him to come thru the door. He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy and Isa Ferguson, his sister Marjorie (the late Gord Hodgins), grandson Jordan, mother in law Rose, and brother in law Wayne. Besides his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by his brother Jack, brother-in-law Tony Przeklasa (Sheila), sisters-in-law Rose (Wayne Huxley), Barbara Przeklasa, Pat (Rob Walser) and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was a simple man, enjoying the moments as they happened, never stressing or ever wanting for anything, saying that he already had everything he wanted. He worked hard to provide a life for his family even if that meant he would do without, but he also knew to be silly and goofy at times to put a smile on our faces. He just wanted to make life easier for everyone he knew. He loved helping his children and grandchildren with anything they needed help with and would help anyone who needed his help, never wanting anything in return. He had a carefree attitude and loved life and anyone who was lucky enough to know him. He loved talking to our neighbors whom we have only known for a short time but he felt like they were lifelong friends. He took great pride in his job as a driver for Lafarge Canada and was meticulous in how he did his job. In November 2016, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He underwent chemo and radiation and then had surgery. He made cancer look like the common cold. He kicked cancer's butt with flying colors and couldn't wait until we were to retire and spend the rest of our lives together, enjoying what life had for us. We had so many plans for the future. I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you, and then I realized.....you spent the rest of your life with me. I smile because I know you loved me till the day you went away, and will keep loving me...... till the day we're together again. You will forever be in my heart. I love you my dear, forever and a day, Chris. His family will receive friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St., N., on Tuesday, November 3rd and Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. To attend a visitation time, please RSVP on the funeral home website or call the funeral home at 519-822-4731. If so desired, memorial donations to St. Mary's Hospital Cancer Centre or the Grand River Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com