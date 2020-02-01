|
|
Passed away peacefully, at the age of 86 years, with his family by his side, at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus, on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. Camillo D'Angelo was the beloved husband of Maria Nicola (nee DiFrancesco) D'Angelo. He was the dear father of Nicolo, Ontonio (Sharon) and Mario. Camillo was the loving Nonno of Laura, Katie, Christopher and Brittany. He is survived by siblings Mario, Angelo, Carmine, Ontonio and Marie (Nicolo) Troilo and by special niece Mary DiPaolo and nieces and nephews. Friends were invited to meet with the family at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. John's Church, 45 Victoria Rd. N., Guelph, on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment, Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020