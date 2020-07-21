1/
1933 - 2020
It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Carl Andrew Peterson, on July 8, 2020, at the age of 87, in Nelson, BC. He was born in Shelburne, Ontario. Son of Russell and Lillian and grandson of John Peterson. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Carol, daughter, Teresa, son, Roger and three step-children, Shelley (Mark), Stephen (Carrie) and Jonathan (Janeece) Miller, as well as by his grandchildren Michael (Marsha), Melissa, Jamie (Crystal), Robyn, Mikaiya, Coulter, Eamonn, Rowan, Jackson and Cole, by his great-grandchildren Teekah, Brooklyn, Rayan, Rayanna, Marcus, Gabe, Samantha, Chelsea, Jamie and Dennis, and by his great-great-grandson Xander. He is also survived by his sisters Ann, Linda (Steve), brother Don (Norma), and predeceased by his brother Keith and son John. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, and his friends. Celebration of Life to be held in Hamilton, Ontario, at a future date.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
