Suddenly passed in her home on January 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Jean is survived by her husband of 59 years, Roeland A. Hartmans. Jean was the beloved mother of her sons Andrew Hartmans (Andrea Trautwein) of Louisville, Kentucky and Peter Paul Webster Hartmans (Alice Hartmans) of Guelph, Ontario. Jean was the cherished and proud grandma to her much loved grandchildren Erin (Matt), Ross, Sam, Caroline, Ben, and Tessa, and step-grandchildren Lily, Phoebe, and Elise. She is also survived by her brother, Dan Webster (Marilyn Webster) of Story City, Iowa. Jean will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Jean's faithful determination guided her through the joys and challenges she faced on life's journey. Prior to retirement, Jean worked as a social worker and volunteer coordinator for Family and Children's Services in Woodstock, Ontario. She was very involved in church life, volunteering at Harcourt United Church in Guelph, Ontario. In her spare time Jean loved to play the piano, read, participate in Tai Chi, and dote on her grandchildren. Family and friends near and far will fondly remember Jean's joyful laugh, loving care, and steadfast dedication to serving others. Friends will be received at Harcourt United Church, 87 Dean Ave, Guelph, Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the church at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to The United Church Mission Service Fund or Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated. "Joy-Peace-Contentment-Harmony-Graciousness-Wisdom-Compassion" My Mantra - CJWH A tree will be planted in memory of C. Jean Hartmans in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020
