With great sadness, we announce the passing of Carolyn on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at age 73. Adored wife of Glen Barckert. Beloved mother of Ramona (Rob) and cherished grandmother to Owen and Kyla. Carolyn was predeceased by her son, Ryan and her parents Richmond and Mabel Youn. She will be fondly remembered by many friends, neighbours, sorority sisters, colleagues and caregivers. She will also be mourned by her loyal basset hound, Delilah. Born in Listowel, Ontario on May 2, 1947, Carolyn grew up in Washington, DC and Miami before her family returned to Canada, settling in Guelph. She studied history and education at Adrian College and Western Michigan University where she met Glen. They married in Guelph at Trinity United Church in 1971. Throughout her teaching career, Carolyn touched the lives of many elementary and junior high students. She practiced Pilates and loved to 'shake her groove thing' to the latest pop hits. Carolyn was a fan of sci-fi television, historical fiction about the royal family and cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. She loved coffee, chardonnay, and travelling to far-flung islands. Carolyn always made room in her home and heart for friends, extended family, dogs and cats. Her warm, bright spirit will be dearly missed. A private burial will be scheduled in the near future. Memorial contributions to Trinity United Church (519-824-4800) or CAMH (1-800-414-0471) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi St., Guelph (519) 824-0031. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at www.gilchristchapel.com
