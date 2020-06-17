Cathy MULLIN
MULLIN, Cathy (Prior) It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cathy Mullin on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 56. After a hard-fought battle with brain cancer, Cathy leaves behind devoted husband Steve, sons: Rod (Robyn), Kyle and Jaden. Amazing gramma to Jaxson, Sawyer and Ireland. Cherished daughter of Marilou Coish and special mom to Peanut. Incredible sister to Dan (Ruth), Larry (Denise), Kim (Albert), Lisa (Mark) and the late Rick. Cathy will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her father Jack Prior and step-father Bill Coish. Cathy was a warrior, she battled the pain and suffering of treatment unselfishly. She fought for her life and endured the struggles for her family. And as tough as it is to say goodbye, we know she is finally resting pain free. Cremation is taking place. If desired, memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
