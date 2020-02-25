Home

Cherie Lynn POLLOWAY

Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Riverside Glen, at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Edward Polloway (2016). Dear step-mother of Deborah (John) of Guelph, and Brett (Stacey) of Vancouver. Loved grandmother of Sophia, Grace, Christina, Charles, and Jack. Dear sister of Norman Archibald (Nancy) and Enie Bourland (Richard), and the dear aunt of Bryan Archibald, Casey Braswell, Betsy Daniels, and great-aunt of Hunter and Hudson Archibald, Leighton Braswell, Margaret and Archer Daniels all of Texas. Survived by many aunts and cousins. Funeral Service will be held at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin Street North, Guelph, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 pm. Reception in Fellowship Room to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of one' choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
