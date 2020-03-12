|
Janicki, Chester - Our family sadly announces the passing of Chester (Czeslaw) Janicki, a WWII veteran with a strong love for family on March 11, 2020. Beloved husband for 68 years of Elvira Janicki (Marconi). Amazing father to Richard Janicki and Gloria Kovach. Adoring grandfather to Brian Kovach (Geneviève), Jennifer Kovach (2013) and Lucas Janicki and great grandfather to Paige and Ethan Kovach. Brother in law to Isobelle Janicki and Fred Marconi. Born in Omelanka, Poland to Józef and Rozalia Janicki, Chester was one of five children (Kazimiera, Konstanty, Stanislaw and Stefan). At the start of WWII, his family, because his father was a game warden and educated, was taken in the middle of the night by cattle car to Siberia. On the basis of the Polish-Soviet agreement of 1941, he was transferred to Iran and then to Palestine. Chester was hospitalized with Typhoid fever and on release joined the Polish Forces under British Command in Cairo, Egypt. He served in the Middle East and in Italy until the end of the war when he was honourably discharged. Post war he was sent to Canada. He would often tell the story that on arrival he did not have even five cents in his pocket, he had to swear allegiance to the Queen, promise that he would be the first to go and defend Canada should a war erupt and work on a farm for two years. He was sent to a farm in Rockwood and after came to make his home in Guelph. He met his wife Elvira while working in Guelph and together they built a home and family. Chester's biggest love was his devotion to family. He was also a talented gardener, loved cultural traditions and animals, had a wonderful sense of humour, could fix most things and enjoyed being in the kitchen. Chester spoke Polish, Russian, Italian and English. In celebration of Chester's life, there will be a visitation on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin St. Chapel. Funeral Service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, as expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Hospice Wellington or Guelph Humane Society. www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020