Clare Lewis died on April 17, 2020 after a year-and-a-half journey with cancer. Clare approached this journey with a distinct sense of purpose and dogged determination, leaving no stone unturned in her pursuit of quality of life. Clare embraced her life and was extremely proud of her three children, Louise (Graeme), Rheal (Lisa), and Gabriel, in a life filled with passion for her family and grandchildren, with whom she spent her final days. Clare encountered several challenges in life, the most painful being the sudden death of Gab at age 17 in 1999. She was a single parent and raised her three children wrapped in the richness of a very strong women's community in Guelph and the surrounding area. Clare shared her love of life and her strong sense of fairness and social justice with her children and with all those she met, both professionally and personally. In her career as a social worker, and as a Red Cross volunteer, she provided assistance and solace to many. She took advantage of every opportunity to walk, with loved ones, the beautiful trails of this country and of the world. Clare always remembered what a privilege her life was. She was lucky to have had a second chance at love these past thirty years with her partner, Mark Franklin, and his three children, Becky (Dan), Rachel (Kyle), and Aaron. Clare sadly leaves ten grandchildren, Aoife, Thira, Freya, Noah, Emma, Luca, Charlie, Evalyn, Leah, and Aelia. Predeceased by her parents, Derek and Kathleen Lewis, Clare also leaves in England brother Mark (Janice) and three children, and sister Sian and her four children. Next time you are on a ski hill, have a scream for Clare and Gab as you fly down a snow-capped mountain and know that Clare and Gab loved large in this life. A celebration of Clare's life will be held in Guelph at a later date, after Covid-19. Memorial donations can be made to the Neurosurgical Unit Fund of the SickKids Foundation or to The Stephen Lewis Foundation.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020