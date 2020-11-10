It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished family matriarch at her home, with family by her side on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Concetta was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe (2011). She was the proud and much loved mother of Graziella (John Mammoliti), Rosa Munafo, Franca (Alan Meyers) and the late Salvatore (Nina). Loving Nonna of Tony (Danielle), Sara, Robert, Joseph, James (Alexandra), Cettina (Giovanni) and Giuseppe (Mary) and bisnonna of Brevin, Alessia, Carola, Giulio, Cali and Sierra. Concetta was the dear sister of the late Filippina Sanzone, Francesca Russo and Franco Torre. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a visitation at GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Thursday, November 12th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. If you wish to attend, please contact the funeral home for an appointment time as we will be following social distancing and allowable numbers due to COVID-19 protocol. Masks are required and we ask that you do not visit if feeling unwell or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Parish Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 by family invitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Wellington, or the charity of one's choice
