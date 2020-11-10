1/1
Concetta MUNAFO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished family matriarch at her home, with family by her side on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Concetta was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe (2011). She was the proud and much loved mother of Graziella (John Mammoliti), Rosa Munafo, Franca (Alan Meyers) and the late Salvatore (Nina). Loving Nonna of Tony (Danielle), Sara, Robert, Joseph, James (Alexandra), Cettina (Giovanni) and Giuseppe (Mary) and bisnonna of Brevin, Alessia, Carola, Giulio, Cali and Sierra. Concetta was the dear sister of the late Filippina Sanzone, Francesca Russo and Franco Torre. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a visitation at GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Thursday, November 12th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. If you wish to attend, please contact the funeral home for an appointment time as we will be following social distancing and allowable numbers due to COVID-19 protocol. Masks are required and we ask that you do not visit if feeling unwell or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Parish Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 by family invitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Wellington, or the charity of one's choice. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilchrist Chapel McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved