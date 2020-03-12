|
Corry (Korneliske) Smit (Brouwer) was peacefully received into Jesus' arms at Hospice Wellington at 2:11 am March 5, 2020. Born on September 29, 1933, she is remembered for her zest for life, her keen interest in others' lives, her constant desire to learn and her quilting expertise. Matriarch of the family, she will be greatly missed by her husband, Ralph of 63 years; Children: Corinne (Stuart 2012), Cynthia (Jim), Johnny (April-July 1962), Karen (Jeff.) Grandchildren: Elizabeth (Ryan), Josh (Nicole), Megan (Josh), Jeremy, Mark, Kalvin, Coriander (AJ), Krystal (Caleb), Jason. Great grandchildren: Abbey, Noah, Leona, James, Jonathan, James, Hailey, Lukas, Emberly Cori. A heartfelt thank you to the Hospice Wellington for their wonderful care and love for Corry and to Dr. Frances Turk (Absolute Health Sciences) for years of helping her with her cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Renew or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020