Widdis, Cynthia (nee Gemin) (Leveque) - Passed away, in her 68th year, surrounded by her loving family at the Village of Riverside Glen on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020. Cynthia (Cindy) will always be remembered and loved by her daughters Lisa (nee Gemin) Cleghorn (Rob), Denise Gemin (Tom) and by her grandchildren Kyle, Garret, Alyssa and Brayden. Survived by her loving Mother, Dorothy Leveque, her brother, Chuck (Anita) and by her nieces. Predeceased by her father William Leveque (Bobo). Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Special thanks to Stephanie, Shannon, Doris and Miriam of Riverside Glen for their loving care.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
