D'Arcy McGEE

On the morning of August 4, 2020, D'Arcy Kenneth McGee died a peaceful and quiet death at Trinity Village Care Centre. D'Arcy was born to John Henry and Elizabeth on January 27, 1938 in Timmins ON. Loving father of Tim McGee (Patricia), Kelly Champagne (David), D'Arcy (Bobby) McGee, Melissa McGee (Matt), stepfather to Karian Guimond (Rich). Loving grandfather of Matthew, Gregory, Mandy Lyn, Joseph, Michael, Brittney, Janessa, Krystal, Annie and Keegan and step grandfather to Kane and Ivy. Great grandfather of 12. D'Arcy will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Lawrence (Levine) and Edith Chapman (David). Preceded in death by his daughter Susan, his sisters, Mary, Kathleen, Ruth and his brothers George, Jack, Anson, Jerry and Bobby. We must also make a special mention to the late mothers of his children, Gail and Colleen. A special thank you to all the staff and volunteers at Trinity Village for their loving care and support of D'Arcy over the past two years during his gradual decline in health due to Frontotemporal Dementia and also during his final days. An interment gathering will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park on August 8th 2020 at 10am for family members and close friends of D'Arcy's. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. An expression of sympathy or donations can be made to Trinity Village Care Centre or to the Alzheimer's Society. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for D'Arcy's memorial and to RSVP to attend the interment.