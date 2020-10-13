It is with deep sadness that his family shares the passing of Dale Murray, with his wife and soulmate, Freda (Dallinga) by his side on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 52 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Loved father of two sons - his pride and joy, Darren and Andrew Murray. Dale was the beloved son of the late Bernice (Larsen) and the late Robert Murray. Dale was the dear "rock monster" brother of Lynda Murray and husband David Ing. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends at the Flamborough Trailer Park, and by his canine buddy "Peanut". Dale will be held dearly in their hearts forever. Dale was born April 23, 1968 and was a lifelong resident of Guelph. He graduated from Centennial High School and went on to follow his passion for cooking at George Brown Chef School in Toronto. He worked for 33 years at University of Guelph as part of the Hospitality Services team. This is where he met his true love, Freda, made life-long friendships, created dinners for the various Presidents and dignitaries, but most of all he loved the students and they loved him! Dale was a devoted fan to the Maple Leafs, was a proud ball hockey coach for the boy's team, rocked out to his heavy metal music and shot a mean game of pool. He loved to cook and enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He was known for his infectious smile, his friendly and kind way and the bounce in his step every single day. Funeral service will be held at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00. The ceremony will be a private by invitation only and masks are required. Please understand that we will be following social distancing protocols due to COVID-19. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Foundation to support kids' sports programs. Donations and Condolences available at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com