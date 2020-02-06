|
Daniel Francis Carroll August 21, 1952 -December 9. 2019 The family of Dan Carroll, sadly announce his passing on Monday, December 9, 2019, in St. Albert, Alberta, at the young age of 67 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary (nee Ratko); children, Tom Carroll, Sarah (David) Becker, Misty (Richard) Omura; grandchildren, Dustin and Gracie Becker, Kai (Anderson Omura) ; mother Mary Carroll (nee Ebbs); siblings, Bonnie (Murray) Hahn, Connie Fidlin, Frank Carroll; John (Rita) Carroll. Nieces and Nephews; Tanya and Luke (Hahn), Maddie and Jordon (Carroll), Jessica and Jamie (Carroll), Candice (Avery), Crystal and Larry Jr. (Fidlin); Great Uncle to Teghan & Jaislyn (Hahn-McMillan), Benjamin & Emily (Avery), Austin (Fidlin-Belec). Dan was predeceased by his Father Frank Carroll of Guelph ON, May 12, 2015. Dan was a veteran (in artillery) stationed in Shilo Manitoba and Nova Scotia, an awesome goalie and great baseball player. Dan was devoted to his family and friends his whole life. Celebration of his life was held in Morninville, Alberta, January 25, 2020, where he and his wife Mary lived. Dan liked to help those in need when possible so the family would like to honour his memory by requesting that you consider offering and act of kindness to someone in need. You will forever be in our hearts Danny.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020