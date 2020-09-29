Darlene peacefully passed into eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by family. Darlene was born on June 9, 1942 and grew up in Preston Ontario (now Cambridge) where her father and grandfather had started one of the first car garages, which stayed in operation until 1978. Her mother was a dedicated homemaker and outdoorswoman who loved to entertain extended family and friends, especially at their cottage on Belwood Lake where Darlene, her brother Graham, and their many cousins spent happy summers boating, fishing and exploring. In 1963 Darlene met a local Eramosa farmer at a Belwood Lake dance who shared her and her family's love of the outdoors. Murray and Darlene married on July 11, 1964 and enjoyed much happiness in the energetic early years of raising their two young children and building a series of successful businesses. But shadows gathered and Darlene's life took her elsewhere, ultimately, to the Arboretum in Guelph where she spent over 25 contended years with her treasured pets and kindly neighbours. Darlene is survived by her children, Heather McGee and Trevor Cox, their spouses Randy and Colleen, and her grandchildren Jordan, Austin and Dana McGee, and Jack and Carter Cox; all of whom now spend happy summers with extended families and friends at their cottages on Belwood Lake. Special thanks to the staff of Groves Memorial Hospital who took extraordinary care of Darlene through her final passage. The family will have a private service and ask that in lieu of flowers, Darlene's life be celebrated through acts of kindness and contributions to Groves Memorial Hospital or Friends of the Grand River. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family. And while I clasp a well-beloved hand, Let me once more have sight Of the deep sky and the far-smiling land,--Then gently fall on sleep, And breathe my body back to Nature's care, My spirit out to thee, God of the Open Air. - Henry Van Dyke