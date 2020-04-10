|
Passed away peacefully at home, with his daughter and son by his side on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Jones). Much loved father of Kelli Muir (Jim) and Lee Stillman. Cherished Grandpa to Dru, Madison, Matthew, Helena and Jessica. Darryl was the dear brother of Heather Boswell, Sandra Pullen and the late Neil. A private family graveside service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Guelph Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020