Peacefully at home on Saturday, December 4, 2020. David in his 70th year was the beloved husband of Sandra. Amazing father of Claudette (Sean).He absolutely loved, adored and was so very proud of his precious grandchildren, Jayna and Noah. David is fondly remembered by his brother, Ken (Darlene). David is predeceased by his parents, Vernon Edgar and Madeleine Roy and his siblings, Gregory (1963), Judy (1999) and Lynda (2015). David will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law, Dennis (Jan)Smith and Barry (Darlene)Smith. David was the loved uncle of Christina and Kym(Rudy). David never stopped asking "What if I?". Those who knew him, knew his humour, his absolute love of family and his quest for a new adventure. David dedicated his life to helping people, his tireless work as a child protection worker, as well as his work on boards, Bruce Grey Child and Family Services, Crime Stoppers, Big Brothers and Sisters and founding board member of Grey Bruce Community Care Access Centre. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at the Tannahill Funeral Home, 1178 4th Ave West, Owen Sound, 519-376-3710. To attend the visitation please call the funeral home to book an attendance time. A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Owen Sound on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 with interment to follow at St. Mary's cemetery. As an expression of sympathy In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Camp Fund, Bruce Grey Child and Family Services would be so appreciated by the family. Memorial online at www.Tannahill.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tannahill Funeral Home - Owen Sound
1178 4th Ave West
Owen Sound, ON N4K 4W5
519-376-3710
