Passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2019 in his 62nd year. He will be greatly missed by his children Calvin (Meghan) of Guelph and Nicolette Wassink (Zach) of Fernie, B.C. as well as his brothers Brian (Edith) of Durham and Brad (Lynn) of Guelph. Elena, Madison, Everlee, Bree and Theo will miss their grandpa. David's many nieces and nephews will miss their fun uncle with all of the toys. David loved outdoor sports and spent many hours fishing, RVing, ATVing and snowmobiling with Leanne (his wife of 34 years), family and friends. David is predeceased by his son Joshua, brother Larry and parents Lawrence and Mary (Klein) Warren. We now know you are snowmobiling on the tops of the clouds and have parked your RV in the ultimate campsite alongside a river with lots of fish. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3 - 5 p.m. Spring inurnment in Saint Boniface Cemetery, Maryhill, alongside his parents. Memorial donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020