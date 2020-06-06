David Leonard Michael "Uncle Dave" GALON
December 23, 1952 - May 6, 2020 David Galon, known to most as "Uncle Dave", passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 67 from a heart attack. Born in Saskatoon, SK in 1952, David resided most of his life in Regina, SK. He attained a Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of Regina and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Manitoba. David was a pharmacist and proud owner of several pharmacies in Regina, Calgary, and Edmonton where he went above and beyond to treat every customer with the same care and generosity he extended to his own family. David was very social and active within the golfing community, developing countless friends both on and off the golf course. He was extremely excited for the upcoming golf season as he transitioned to retirement. He may not be physically part of your foursome but you know he will be there walking or riding along side of you. His selfless and kind nature meant he always made sure those around him were well looked after. Although he was officially "Uncle Dave" to his immediate family, it was his constant care for others that made him "Uncle Dave" to almost everyone. He will be missed in many places throughout the community, but most of all in our hearts. David is survived by his brothers Dennis (Dorothy), Brian (Carol), and Philip (Patricia); sister-in-law Linda; nephews Michael (Leah), Christopher (Laura), Jeffrey, Jason (Jami), Stephen (Tanya) Daniel, Trevor; nieces Shannon, Jennifer (Jay), and seven great-nieces. David was predeceased by his parents John and Eleanor Galon and brother Kenneth. The family wishes a special thank you to all his great friends and health care workers who helped him through his recent medical challenges over the past 3 years. David was cremated on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A memorial services will be held at a later date when we can safely gather publicly to honor his memory. Please visit www.victoriaavenuefuneral.com to find updated service details on David's online obituary, or email bgalon@hotmail.com to be notified of the future memorial service date.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
