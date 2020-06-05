David PATTISON
Suddenly passed away at home on Monday, June 1 in his 71st year. Beloved son of Jimmy. Loving father of Karen and Iain (Joce). Cherished grampy of Mamie and Sorcha. Survived by his sister-in-laws Allison MacEachern (Jim) and Marion Macpherson. Lovingly remembered by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Cathie Pattison, his mother Mamie Pattison and his mother and father-in-law, John and Marion Macpherson, and by brothers-in-law Jim Macpherson and John Rooney. David will be missed by his family and friends in Scotland and Canada. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge at Woodhall, St. John's, No. 305, Scotland, and past affiliation to Speed Lodge No. 180, Guelph Ontario. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below David's notice. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of David Pattison in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
