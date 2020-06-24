Passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Donna (nee Hornett). Loved dad of Shannon (Dirk Dirksen) of Elora, Justin (Kae Nasau) of Japan, and Stacy (Jeff Charlton) of Neustadt. Proud Grampa of Miranda, Hayes, Corvus, Krista (Jordan), Samantha (Travis) and Great Grampa of Colton and Kayne. David will be fondly remembered by his siblings, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. If desired, memorial contributions to the Kidney Foundation, Diabetes Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Please understand we will be following social distancing protocols due to COVID-19 so the ceremony will be a private one. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.