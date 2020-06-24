David Paul BAILY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Donna (nee Hornett). Loved dad of Shannon (Dirk Dirksen) of Elora, Justin (Kae Nasau) of Japan, and Stacy (Jeff Charlton) of Neustadt. Proud Grampa of Miranda, Hayes, Corvus, Krista (Jordan), Samantha (Travis) and Great Grampa of Colton and Kayne. David will be fondly remembered by his siblings, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. If desired, memorial contributions to the Kidney Foundation, Diabetes Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Please understand we will be following social distancing protocols due to COVID-19 so the ceremony will be a private one. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved