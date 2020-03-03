|
Surrounded by love, Davina passed peacefully at Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, February 26th in her 80th year. Beloved wife of 43 years to the late Wayne Stevens (2003). Loving mother to Jane (Art), Brett (Michele) and Josh (Alyson). Cherished Grandma to Brooke (Caleb), Sydney, Brittany (Adam), Brianne (Amir), Braeden, Jacqueline (Robert), Joel, Aidan, and Annabelle. She was predeceased by her parents John Simpson and Mary Simpson (nee McGowan), her brother John (1963), and her granddaughter Rachel (1995). Davina was born in Brantford, Ontario. She loved to swim and became a lifeguard as a young woman. She and Wayne lived in the same neighbourhood growing up and were married in 1960. They then moved to Arnprior, Ontario where they started their family, before relocating to Guelph several years later. Davina was a lover of books, travel, history, and keeping up with current events. She was an enthusiastic piano player and sang in the church choir as a younger woman. She was always interested in learning about other people and enjoyed many lively conversations about politics, books, and just about anything else. She was caring, funny, strong and loved spending time with her family. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at The Elliott Community and the Guelph General Hospital for their care and compassion during her last months. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association. A tree will be planted in memory of Davina M. Stevens in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020