Passed away unexpectedly of pneumonia on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in her 48th year. Predeceased by her parents Robert Scott (2019) and Gail Scott (1985). Will be missed by her sister Jennifer Scott and stepmother Karen Scott (Maltby Klein). Fondly remembered by aunt Barb Hillier of Scarborough, uncle John (Barb) Scott of Cobourg, cousins Susan (Joe) Klawitter and Laura Burns and their children Cody, Wesley and Matthew, and Alexandria; stepsister Michele (Ed Schuck) Kleinschuck, niece Julia, nephews Jonah and Alexandre, and stepbrother Kevin Klein; and family, caregivers and friends. Deb was a resident at Golden Years Long Term Care Centre in Cambridge for the past 16 years. She enjoyed bingo, word searches, music and other activities at the nursing home with her sister Jen. She was also a die-hard Leafs fan to rival her sister's love for the Habs. Before Golden Years, Deb also resided at Freeport Long Term Care and Bloorview Children's Hospital. Friends will be received at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph, Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow in the Wall-Custance Family Reception Centre. Memorial contributions to Sick Kids, Juvenile Sandhoffs, OAEA Ontario Art Education Association or would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Deborah L. Scott in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020