Passed away peacefully at The Elliott Community in Guelph on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Dear mother of Peter Gordon and his wife Nikki. Cherished grandma of Adam and Kamilla. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Judy Atkinson and Patricia Sparrow. Dell will also be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Dell in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com