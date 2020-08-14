1/1
Derby Harris
1943-06-11 - 2020-08-10
{ "" }
Passed away peacefully, at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on Monday, August 10, 2020. Derby Harris was the beloved husband of Marg. He was the loving father of Tracey (Brad) Hare and Scott Harris. Derby was the dear grandfather of Emmalyn, Matthew, Logan, Conner and Nolan. He is survived by his sister Betty Ann Forestell. Derby will also be missed by Shirley. A private family service has taken place, followed by interment at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. Special thanks to the Guelph General Hospital and to Hospice Wellington. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington, to the Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
