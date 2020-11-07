1/
Derk ROOSENBOOM
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Eileen (née Nuttley). Loving father of David Roosenboom (Carolyn), Jolene Moore (Wayne) and Leanne Gadbois (Dwayne). Cherished grandfather of Grant, Thomas, Allan and Raquel. Will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Gerritt (Gayle), Bastiaan (Barb), Reyer (Debbie), Klaas (Cathy), Margriet Barrett (Peter), Roy (Ann), Dale and Danny and by his nieces, nephews and in-laws. Predeceased by his parents Bastiaan and Jantje (née Posthuma) Roosenboom and by his sister Janet Waters (Merv). Arrangements entrusted to Lahaie & Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Homes, East Branch, (613-933-2841). In Memoriam Donations to Cornwall Hospice appreciated. Messages of Condolence may be left at www.lahaiesullivan.ca.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
